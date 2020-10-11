 Al Shabaab attacks police station in Hiran region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Al Shabaab attacks police station in Hiran region

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least one person has been killed and two others wounded when heavily armed al Shabaab militants carried out an ambush attack on police station in Jalalaqsi town, Hiran region in central Somalia.

Sunday’s surprise attack triggered fierce fighting between the police soldiers and al Shabaab militants, said, a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

The victims were taken into hospital for medical assistance.

There was no immediate comment from the police over the attack.

 

