Al Shabaab attacks army base near Afgoye town * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Al Shabaab attacks army base near Afgoye town

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out last night when Al Shabaab militants attacked on military base near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The fighting flared up after militants armed with RPGs and machine-guns attacked on army base in Sabid an Anole area the town, residents said.

Somali military officials say the army forces had repulsed the attack.

Speaking to the state media, the army officials hinted they had prior information about the attack from the militants.

They [officials] said that several militants were captured alive after the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.

 

 

