Al-Sarraj accepts credentials of Ghana and Somalia’s ambassadors to Libya

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The ambassadors of Ghana and Somalia have both presented their credentials to the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli.

The acceptance ceremony on Thursday was attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Sayala and the Head of Africa Department at the Ministry Khalifa Al-Rahibi.

The two ambassadors reiterated their countries’ support for the Government of National Accord and stability of Libya, vowing to join Aftican and international efforts to help the Libyan people end their crisis.

Meanwhile, Al-Sarraj hailed the stances of Ghana and Somalia that are against the aggression and with the political settlement for a civil and democratic country.

The two sides also expressed their willingness to boost joint relations between Libya and Ghana and Somalia.

