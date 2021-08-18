 Al-Azhar Grand Imam welcomes Somali PM in Cairo, receive an invitation to visit Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Al-Azhar Grand Imam welcomes Somali PM in Cairo, receive an invitation to visit Mogadishu

Somalia
By MM 0

Al-Azhar will spare no effort to support Somalis by all means possible for the security, unity and stability of the sisterly Arab, African nation, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb said Tuesday.

Tayyeb made the remarks during a meeting with an official Somalian delegation led by Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble at Al-Azhar in Cairo.

Welcoming the Somalian delegation, the grand imam hailed the outstanding performance of the Somali students studying at Al-Azhar institutions.

He noted that as many as 873 Somali students are currently enrolled at Al-Azhar faculties, promising to increase the number of scholarships offered to Somalia.

He also decided to dispatch a relief convoy to Somalia with a team of specialists to study the public health map before sending a medical and a preaching convoy.

Read More
Uncategorized

Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Ra’isul Wasaare Rooble oo hoygiisa ku booqday…

MM 0

In addition, Al-Azhar Academy for Training Imams, Preachers and Fatwa Researchers offers training opportunities for Somalia’s imams to help them to combat extremist ideologies and dispel religious misconceptions, Tayyeb said.

Meanwhile, the Somalia’s premier voiced pleasure at meeting the grand imam, commending the active role played by Al-Azhar in Somalia, even before Somalia’s Independence in 1960.

He invited the grand imam to visit Somalia, lauding the role of Al-Azhar as a beacon of moderate Islam.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday conferred with Somali Prime Minister on bilateral ties and issues of common interest, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Meanwhile, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit met with Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who is currently on a visit to Egypt.

The meeting took up the latest developments in Somalia and efforts exerted by the government there to maintain security and stability, a source at the AL general secretariat said.

They also discussed ways to settle some pending financial problems in order to expedite the legislative elections in the African country before holding the presidential polls in October, the source added.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central…

Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in…

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis…

Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week…

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

Somali PM Attends Global Education Summit, Meets UK Prime…

Four Football Players Killed In Somalia Blast: Police

Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge…

Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali…

Somalia plans to streamline fishing permits to fight IUU

The United States announces nearly $199 million in…

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.