Africa:Western Civilization? A Good Idea * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-The Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi was asked what he

thought about western civilization. His answer? “I think it is a good

idea”.

In June 2020 the French government announced that it would release 19

skulls of Algerian freedom fighters that it had been storing in

museums in France to the Algerian government so they could be buried

in Algeria on its Independence Day.

These skulls of Algerian freedom fighters had been taken as trophies

by French Generals during the colonialization of Algeria in the 19th

century. Before being sent to France for “safekeeping” the newly

severed heads of these resistance martyrs had been displayed on pikes

in public by the French as a lesson to the Algerian people.

Cutting off heads and displaying them on pikes for all to see? Is this

the act of a high degree of civilization? I think not. Maybe more

civilization in the western countries would be a good idea?

The British did the same in South Africa when they were suppressing

the Zulu uprising against their conquest of the country in the early

20th century. The Zulus, without modern firearms, had still managed to

inflict a series of defeats on the British colonial army only to

finally succumb to the firepower of the British military.

The British general in command of the suppression campaign against the

Zulus ordered the Zulu leaders head to be cut off and publicly

displayed around the country to terrorize the indigenous population.

Was this an act of a civilized society or was this a barbaric act

marking a society that still needed a strong dose of civilization?

Slavery, subhuman bondage, is not a practice condoned by civilized

society. It is a remnant of a period in history best described as

barbarism.

To put is simply, western imperialism was, and is, a society marked by

the commission of barbaric acts (the ultimate act of barbarism remains

Hiroshima and Nagasaki) and those in the west who still claim it as

high civilization are apologists for the society they benefit from

materially.

The great African scientist and historian from Senegal Dr. Cheik Anta

Diop wrote about African genius and the assault on Africa by western

“civilization” in his classic work “Civilization or Barbarism”. In it

he detailed the magnificent accomplishments of ancient and medieval

Africans and the systematic attempts by western civilization to claim,

steal really, the credit for them.

When it comes to stealing, the theft of physical property, the

euro-imperialists just couldn’t resist the obelisks along Africa’s

Nile River, in today’s Egypt. The French, the British, even the

Italians, all stole these magnificent monuments to African genius.

Never mind carving these giant, one piece monuments, the

Euro-Imperialists could only boast about what a feat of “modern

engineering” it was for the looters from the capitals of white

supremacy, London, Paris and Rome to transport the obelisks to their

present day resting places at the heart of the mental illness known as

racism, white supremacy, the capitals of western empire.

In founding the “modern democracy” of the USA the slave owners at the

heart of the revolt against the British, who had outlawed slavery in

Britain, fought and won independence for the British colonies and

successfully preserved slavery for almost another century.

If the institution of slavery, subhuman bondage, marks one of the main

demarcations between civilization and barbarism, and the “Founding

Fathers” of the USA were almost entirely slave owners, than wouldn’t

the USA qualify under western civilization being a good idea?.

The denial of African genius goes so far as to attempt to deny

anything positive about Africa, which nutured high civilizations going

back many, many millennia.

One of the fathers of modern African centered history, W.E.B. DuBois,

described Africa’s Nile Valley civilizations, particularly during the

time of the enlightened Pharaohs, as an early form of socialism.

Africa’s Nile River flooded for 3 months every year, forcing the

entire population to pick up and move to the highlands during this

annual event. The social organizations needed to organize and carry

out this annual migration had to have been very advanced, moving up to

half a million people to a new home and back for three months every

year. A mobile governing structure was needed to provide for the

population and what was created was basically about social equality

and “human rights”, the provision of food, water, shelter etc. for a

people no matter the natural events taking place.

When a society is organized around meeting social needs rather than

individual advancement than that is “socialism”, or at least a

precursor to this next step in humanities survival.

Socialism is anathema to “western civilization” it would seem, with

the word being disparaged or distorted beyond recognition so as to

deny it anything really essential to human kind.

As global climate disaster begins to rear its fearsome head it is

clear the planet will no longer tolerate the sort of greed and

destruction presently being practiced internationally. You can call it

what you want but it started out as “western civilization” and doing

something about getting rid of it and replacing it with some sort of

social cooperation and equality is far overdue. Western civilization?

Definitely a good idea.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at g mail dot

com.