Africa’s Role Model; Eritrea’s 30 Years of Independence * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-Africa’s role model, Eritrea, located on the Red Sea will mark 30

years of independence this coming Monday, May 24. When a rag tag band

of afro coiffed Eritrean rebels drove captured Ethiopian tanks into

the streets of our capital Asmara thirty years ago it marked the first

successful armed struggle for national liberation on the continent.

Others had fought but only Eritrea took it all the way, defeating the

occupying colonial army of Ethiopia and winning power “by the barrel

of a gun”.

This Independence Day has seen Eritrea overcome to many obstacles to

name and not only preserved our national sovereignty but build a Pan

Africanist unity here in the Horn of Africa that is threatening the

very basis of neo-colonialism’s continued exploitation of Africa’s

people and resources.

Eritrea, under the leadership of President Issias Aferwerki has

brought about a remarkable transformation in our erstwhile enemy,

Ethiopia, next door. Where once the gangster government of Ethiopia,

the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, were our sworn enemy all the

while brutally repressing the Ethiopian people, today Ethiopia has

destroyed the TPLF and begun to move away from its history of famine

and war towards a self sufficient, independent and peaceful country.

And this was all brought about by almost two decades of behind the

scenes diplomacy and trust building with the new government lead by

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. When in 2018 Issias Aferwerki announced at

our Martyrs Day program that it was “ game over” for the TPLF in

Ethiopia we were all shocked. It had all been done secretly and when

PM Abiy flew into our capital Asmara a short time later he had a lot

of very positive things to say about Eritrea. How he wanted to emulate

Eritrea’s self sufficiency and independence to the point where he said

he would be our “unofficial foreign minister…so he could help fight

the lies being told about Eritrea”.

This wasn’t the end of the TPLF, it wasn’t until November of 2020 that

following a desperate attempt to regain national power via a coup

d’eta and the subsequent final destruction of the TPLF on the field of

battle that the next chapter of Ethiopian freedom and prosperity was

begun.

Of course there are still major problems in Ethiopia, daunting

challenges to those without a firm grasp of what is really going on.

But as PM Abiy said when President Issias first visited Ethiopia on

July 8, 2018, (to paraphrase the Amharic spoken by Abiy Ahmed) “ we

have a lot of problems in Ethiopia to overcome but don’t worry Issias

[Aferwerki] is leading us”.

Straight from the horses mouths so to speak, this statement couldn’t

be denied only ignored, which of course it was. But there was no

ignoring the new, close friendship and solidarity that has been

growing between Ethiopia and Eritrea. PM Abiy credited Eritrea with

playing “a crucial role” in defeating the TPLF coupsters and thanked

us publicly for our support in this speech to the Ethiopian Parliament

days after the final battle that finished off the TPLF army.

Ethiopia is about to hold an election and all signs indicate a

landslide by Abiy Ahmed and his supporters. PM Abiy has promised to

write a new constitution for Ethiopia that will include the

nationalization of all the land in Ethiopia and thus lay the basis to

end the centuries old ethnic based violence over land ownership. If

the government owns all the land how can they fight over what land

belong to what ethnic group. The land will be assigned by the

government to those that will use it and to hell with all the foreign

bloodsuckers that have been ripping off Ethiopias wealth under the

TPLF.

Nationalizing the land, which is what Eritrea did upon winning

independence on the battle field thirty years ago is a major change in

Africa, and when adopted by the rest of the continent after they see

just how important it was to do this by Ethiopia, how it lead the way

in transforming Ethiopia from a backward, war and famine blighted

country to the beginnings of a modern, self sufficient independent

country similar to Eritrea, a major step will have been taken in the

critical move away from western, mainly EU theft of African wealth and

the beginning of a new truly Pan Africanist continent.

Land nationalization is the first step in ending the bloodthirsty grip

of neo-colonialism on our continent and this is what has got the

western imperialist so upset, upset to the point where they have

launched a vicious slander disinformation campaign about what is

really going on in Ethiopia today, especially in the former stronghold

of the TPLF, Tigray.