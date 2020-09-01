African Union troops' vehicle ambushed by Al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia –Heavily armed Al Shabaab militants have carried out an ambush attack on African Union troops’ vehicle near Awdhegle town of Lower Shabelle region, some 91km southwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

The militants targeted an armored vehicle carrying Ugandan troops with the African Union Mission in Somalia while traveling on the road between Awdhegle and Number 60th in the region, local residents said.

It is unclear how many were killed in the attack.

an al Shabaab mouthpiece said that an African Union armoured carrier was destroyed in the attack.

The African Union mission has not released any comment on the attack.