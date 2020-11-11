African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

African Union Force Commander Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya has chaired an engagement meeting attended by all six sector commanders of the mission, to strategize on implementing AMISOM’s reconfiguration plan, and security measures for the forthcoming elections in Somalia

During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Ndegeya commended his troops’ efforts in supporting and reinforcing the Somali Security Forces, which he said helps to enable the Somalis to take over security responsibilities for their country when AMISOM exits.