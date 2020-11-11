 African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections in Somalia

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

African Union Force Commander Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya has chaired an engagement meeting attended by all six sector commanders of the mission, to strategize on implementing AMISOM’s reconfiguration plan, and security measures for the forthcoming elections in Somalia

During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Ndegeya commended his troops’ efforts in supporting and reinforcing the Somali Security Forces, which he said helps to enable the Somalis to take over security responsibilities for their country when AMISOM exits.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

AMISOM conducts security sector training for troops in…

Somali PM holds talks with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Somalia tops CPJ’s list of states where journalists…

Mobile money transfers give Somali farmers a one-up on the…

Somali leaders urged to collaborate preparations for…

The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Control COVID19

At least two killed in drive-by shooting in Mogadishu

Somali women lawyers make Puntland safer

UN activities suspended in Somaliland

Four school children killed in Somalia explosion

Somali students receive colourful graduation ceremony in…

FIFA congratulates Hamza Said Hamza, on his appointment as…

UN reaffirms its support for Somalia

Somali army kills six militants in operation

Ahead of elections, UN urges that Somalia’s political space…

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia’s…

At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

Six African Union soldiers killed in Somalia attack

Democratic” Means Social Equality

AU soldiers kill woman after bomb attack in Somalia

1 of 496

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!