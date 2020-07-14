African Union condoles death of former Somali PM

MOGADISHU, Somalia –The African Union Mission in Somalia has learnt with deep sadness the passing of Hassan Abshir Farah, who was Prime Minister of Somalia from 2001-2003.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira said:

“Today, we join the people of Somalia in mourning the passing of the former Prime Minister, Hassan Abshir Farah. The death of the former Prime Minister is an immense loss to the people of Somalia. Mr Farah had a wealth of experience and an impressive record of dedicated service to the country. Over a remarkable career, he served his country as Mayor of Mogadishu, Minister of Fisheries, Prime Minister, and as a Member of Parliament. His work to improve the lives of the Somali people shall not be forgotten. On behalf of AMISOM, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the government and the people of Somalia at this moment of sorrow and despondency. May the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace”.

PRESS RELEASE BY AMISOM