African Union condemns terror attacks in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The African Union mission in Somalia has strongly condemned deadly suicide and gun attacks on police stations and several security checkpoints on Wednesday in the capital Mogadishu.

Fiona Lortan, Deputy Envoy of African Union to Somalia, condemned Wednesday’s attacks claimed by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

Ms. Lortan says the latest attack by Al-Shabaab demonstrates its wanton disregard for human lives and property at a time that Somalia is showing an unwavering commitment to rebuilding the country.

Wednesday’s attack started with a suicide bomb explosion at a police station in Kahda district, located in the southern part of the capital.

The militants engaged in a nearly an hour gunfight with the police in the station, causing untold casualties.

A similar attack was also reported at the same time in Darussalam village of Yaqshid district in the north of Mogadishu after Al-Shabaab unleashed a car bomb.

Somali police say the attack in Darusalam had killed at least two children and wounded 16 others, including three soldiers.

There have been more blasts happened in Elasha Biyaha and Hodon district with Al-Shabaab claiming it carried out six assaults in the capital Mogadishu.

Last week, at least six people were killed and 17 others were wounded in a suicide explosion hear the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda – linked group claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed six electoral delegates from Somaliland.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the al Shabab group continues to carry out suicide and gun attacks in and around the capital. The group still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

