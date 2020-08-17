African Union condemns Somalia bombing — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
African Union condemns Somalia bombing

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The SRCC and Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has condemned the heinous attack on innocent and unarmed Somalis at the Elite hotel, along the busy popular Liido Beach strip in Mogadishu on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

“This attack was clearly intended to cause maximum casualty on innocent civilians’- men, women and children. I would like to appeal to the population to remain resilient and reaffirm the African Union Commission’s continued support and solidarity with the people and the government of Somalia as they resist the enemies of peace, unity, progress and development in Somalia,” he said.

Ambassador Madeira conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

