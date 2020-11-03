African Union condemns killings of civilians in Ethiopia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has strongly condemned the alleged killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia.

Mahamat extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded.

He called on national authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are found and held accountable.

Mahamat noting the rise in inter-communal violence, has called on all stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and work towards de-escalating tensions in the country.

He also encouraged political actors to engage in an inclusive national dialogue and build a national consensus around key issues and stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole.

However, the African Union Commission reaffirms the African Union’s support to the reforms initiated by the Government and stands ready to assist Ethiopia in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.