African Union condemns Al Shabab attack on ATMIS base in Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 18 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned in the strongest terms an al Shabab terrorist attack on an African Union military base in Middle Shabelle region, some 130km north of Mogadishu.

Mahamat pays tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia.

“We extends our sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the Government and the people of the Republic of Burundi, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded as a result of the attack”, he said in a statement.

Mr. Mahamat reiterated that the group’s heinous attack would not lessen the determination of ATMIS forces in Somalia.

He also reaffirmed the continued and unwavering commitment of the African Union to support the Somali Government and people in their pursuit to achieve sustainable peace and security.

This comes after al Shabab militants stormed into Burundian army base in Elbaraf area, some 130km north of Mogadishu on Tuesday following suicide explosions followed by fierce battle.

The group said that its fighters had overran the base and killed 59 Burundian soldiers during Tuesday’s complex attack.

The extremist group also released what it said were photos of the attack on an African Union military base, with some images showed that damaged vehicles, abandoned caches of arms and gory pictures of dead soldiers in Burundian army uniform. The group says killed 59 soldiers.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group has been battling for than a decade just to topple the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com