African Union army base attacked by al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A heavy fighting broke out between Somali armed group al Shabab and African Union troops near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The fighting flared up when armed militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base manned by African Union troops in Arbacow area near Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the clash had lasted for an hour, causing untold casualties.

It is unclear how many from both sides were killed or injured during the skirmish.

Neither Al Shabaab nor African Union mission has commented on the latest attack.