 African Union army base attacked by al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


African Union army base attacked by al Shabaab

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A heavy fighting broke out between Somali armed group al Shabab and African Union troops near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The fighting flared up when armed militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base manned by African Union troops in Arbacow area near Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the clash had lasted for an hour, causing untold casualties.

It is unclear how many from both sides were killed or injured during the skirmish.

Neither Al Shabaab nor African Union mission has commented on the latest attack.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali elder shot dead in Mogadishu

Somalia court jails health ministry officials for corruption

Deadly explosion hits in Somalia market

EU Naval Forces react on possible hijacking of a ship off…

Somali militants execute four men accused of spying

Somalia welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Libya

Somalia: AU army base hit by mortar attack

Puntland and Jubaland oppose election model deal in…

UN envoy says Somalia security remains a concern

Deadly US strike kills al Shabaab bomb expert in Somalia

UN envoy briefs to UN Security Council on Somalia situation

AMISOM launches environmental Standard Operating Procedures

Deadly attack hits AU army base in Somalia

Somalia’s intl partners call for broad-based agreement…

Somali people rally against child rape in Baidoa town

Somali security forces raid on radio station in Mogadishu

Somalia condemns Taiwan’s move to open Rep office in…

Roadside bomb explosion hits Mogadishu

Somali singer dies of injuries after hotel attack in…

African Union condemns Somalia bombing

1 of 491

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!