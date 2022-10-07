Adamawa APC expels Sen Abbo over Muslim Muslim ticket comments

Read Time: 2 Minute, 35 Second

….Abbo cannot be removed through a Kangaroo committee,says supporter

….move back by national party says the disciplinary committee

Over what they consider anti-party activities, the Mubi North Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after the adoption of a disciplinary committee report has decided to expel the Senator Representing Adamawa Northern zone, Mr. Ishaku Abbo from the party.

They accused Ishaku of carrying out anti-party activities thereby tempering the party’s internal Democracy which they accorded a fair hearing to defend himself.

The committee in a press statement signed by the Local Government Party PRO, Adamu Umaru decided against Abbo because of his open attack on Senator Kashim Sehttima, Tinubu’s running mate of the party for the coming 2023 election.

“Consequently, 29 members of the committee have approved the report of the disciplinary committee dated 5th date of October 2022 wherefore expel Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo based on the interview granted on AIT where he was condemning and criticizing the party Presidential flag bearer Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his choice of a running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima on the program tagged ” focus”. The state said

The committee also slam the suspension on Senator because he was reported by premium times to back impeachment plans against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It’s in line with the APC Constitution that Senator Abbo offended the provision of article 21.2 paragraphs 2 and 7 of the APC Constitution 2022 whereby attracted the punishment of expulsion from the party as provided in article 2.15 paragraph g of the same APC Constitution.

” For the avoidance of doubt we the executive committee of APC, Mubi North hereby improved the expulsion of Senator Ishaku Abbo from APC, on the 7th day of October 2022.

“We appeal to all members to avail themselves of the provision of the Constitution and remain focused on the betterment and Victory of the party at all quarters”. The statement further stated.

The committee while briefing newsmen in Mubi said that their decision was backed by the National as they are aware of what has taken place to serve as detriment to all disobedient members

Our reporter envisages that this is a developing story as Senator Abbo could not be reached through his line and his other authenticated social media handles but his closest political associate assured that they will follow due process to upturn the ” Kangaroo” expulsion.

Abbo’s political friend who prefers to be anonymous said to dismember a party member of his type is not a meeting of sipping tea and coffee.

” I assure you this can’t stand, they didn’t follow what a takes to remove a party member of Abbo’s type. I’m therefore telling you without mincing words Senator Abbo is still a member of APC, a senior stakeholder not only in Mubi North but in the whole of Adamawa state.

Recall Abbo has been passing rejection comments on the party’s decision to have a Muslim Muslim ticket .

According to him it’s a ticket so hard to sell in many parts of the country because of the sensitivity that religion plays.

