A return to Somalia is not the solution for refugees in Dadaab

Read Time: 43 Second

The Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya, near the border with Somalia, were established 30 years ago to shelter Somalis fleeing civil war. Today, 232,901 refugees live there, many of whom were born there and have never known another home.

The violence continues in Somalia, and access to basic services including health care is extremely limited. Most refugees in Dadaab say they cannot fathom returning to Somalia, yet Kenya plans to close the camps in June 2022.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been working in the camps since their inception and recently released a report documenting the refugees’ unheard concerns. The report concludes that a return to Somalia is not a solution; refugees need sustainable solutions that provide safety and dignity, as well as access to health care and other basic services.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com