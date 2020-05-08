A prominent Somali football instructor shot dead

Mareeg.com-It is with great sadness that Somali Football Federation announces the death of former Ocean Stars goalie, instructor and current goalkeeping coach for Ocean Stars youth team, Abdiwali Olad Kanyare, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the town of Afgoye, 30 kilometres south of Mogadishu on Thursday evening.

He was killed inside a mosque while performing Taraawiih prayers. The assailants escaped the scene after carrying out the brutal assassination. “It is really very sad that we have missed a visionary young coach and instructor– a man who had a great ambition for his football career” Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab said. “On behalf of Somali Football Family I send our heartfelt condolence to his family, relatives and friends in football. We will sadly be missing him” SFF president said in a statement.

“He was an active trainer and instructor who was always keen to pass his knowledge to everyone who wants. “We pray Allah to have mercy on him” SFF senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed added. The SFF called on Somali government to investigate the brutal killing and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He was born in the city of Beledweyn on 15 May 1980, but grew up in Mogadishu. The slain footballer loved the game in his childhood and his football career dates back to 1990s. Over the years he played for different football clubs such as Bariga Dhexe FC, Horseed Sports Club and Mogadishu City Sports Club, previously known as Banadir Sports Club.

The late Kanyare, represented Somalia in many international competitions from 2000s until his retirement as national team goalkeeper in 2015. He then went on to educate himself. He attended a number of coaching courses organised in Somalia by FIFA, CAF and Somali Football Federation. Until his death he held CAF license B coaching certificate.

In recent years, Kanyare served as the goalkeeper coach for Somali National Youth football squad, while he also conducted a number of goalkeeping courses across the country.

“In July 2018 my fried Abdiwali Olad Kanyare, helped me establish the Goroje Goalkeeping Academy in Somalia where we trained many young goalkeepers. We travelled together to many regions in the country to conduct trainings. For me his death marks a painful loss of a great friend and a brother” said Abdirizak Farah Omar [Goroje], the founder of Goroje Goalkeeping Academy. “In January 2020, we travelled to South West State where we conducted a week-long training program for young boys” he added.

In March this year, Abdiwali Olad Kanyare was one of several instructors sent by Somali Football Federation to Hir-Shabelle State where they trained over 50 young men including coaches, football administrators and referees.

“He was a well-prepared instructor who had an excellent teaching talent. Our next mission was to conduct the same development courses in the Puntland State as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown ends, but I am so sorry that we have missed him” said Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor.

Somali Football Federation Media Department