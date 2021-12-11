7 dead, 15 wounded in Somalia clan fighting

Read Time: 39 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia, – At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured late on Friday in fierce clan fighting in Galgadud region of central Somalia.

The fighting flared up when armed militias attacked other militias in Kahandale area near Balanbal town, leaving seven people dead.

Mohamed Hussein, a local resident said that the clash is over a long-standing clan vendetta.

The victims were taken into hospital in Abdudwak town.

He says tension between two sides, have been building up since Friday.

Residents fear the current hostilities could escalate into a full-scale fighting that will have political, economic and security impact in the region.

The escalation could provoke enormous displacement and create space for the Islamist Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The group still holds small towns in region.

