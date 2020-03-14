3 soldiers killed during battle with al-Shabab militants

Three Somalia soldiers were killed and two injured on Friday after an ambush by al-Shabab militants in a base run by the army in Mahaday town, in Middle Shabelle region, an official said on Saturday.

Ahmed Hussein, the governor of Mahaday said the militants launched an attack on a base in the town leading to deaths and injuries.

“A fierce fight erupted between the army and the attackers but the forces repulsed the militants. We can confirm the death of a senior officer and two other soldiers who were in the base while two others were injured,” Hussein said.

Local residents said they witnessed the fierce clash between soldiers and the al-Shabab militants.

The al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab claimed their fighters had briefly held the army base.

Somali forces have intensified operations against the militants as the country prepares for elections later in the year

Sources: Xinhua