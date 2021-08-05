3 militants killed in southern Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Southwest state forces backed by Somali military have killed at least three al-Shabaab fighters and wounded over a dozen others in security operation in southern Somalia.

Speaking to the media, Wajid District Commissioner, Mohamed Moalim Yusuf said the operations took place in several villages under Wajid district.

According to Yussuf, the forces also recovered weapons and military equipment left by al-Shabaab fighters after fierce fighting with the military forces.

“Villages under Wajid district where terrorists have been harassing civilians in recent days have been successfully recaptured, 13 al-Shabaab militants were killed, with some of their wounded being picked up by the army from the streets,” Yussuf said.

Yusuf said the operation came amid growing complaints from residents, some of whom have fled their villages, adding that they will continue operations against Al-Shabaab.

The operations come two days after Galmudug forces backed by Somali military claimed to have recovered a large number of weapons and communication equipment following covert operations in central Somalia.

The forces also destroyed training bases belonging to al-Shabaab militant group.

Somali military has intensified operations to liberate villages and towns under the control of al-Shabaab militants in central and southern Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia