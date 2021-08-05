 3 militants killed in southern Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Somalia
By MM 0

Southwest state forces backed by Somali military have killed at least three al-Shabaab fighters and wounded over a dozen others in security operation in southern Somalia.

Speaking to the media, Wajid District Commissioner, Mohamed Moalim Yusuf said the operations took place in several villages under Wajid district.

According to Yussuf, the forces also recovered weapons and military equipment left by al-Shabaab fighters after fierce fighting with the military forces.

“Villages under Wajid district where terrorists have been harassing civilians in recent days have been successfully recaptured, 13 al-Shabaab militants were killed, with some of their wounded being picked up by the army from the streets,” Yussuf said.

 

Yusuf said the operation came amid growing complaints from residents, some of whom have fled their villages, adding that they will continue operations against Al-Shabaab.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Madaxweynaha Puntland oo la filayo inuu soo saaro liiska…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Guddoomiyaha Baarlamaanka Hirshabelle oo magacaabay…

MM 0

The operations come two days after Galmudug forces backed by Somali military claimed to have recovered a large number of weapons and communication equipment following covert operations in central Somalia.

The forces also destroyed training bases belonging to al-Shabaab militant group.

Somali military has intensified operations to liberate villages and towns under the control of al-Shabaab militants in central and southern Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Secretary Austin: US Strikes in Somalia Result of…

Somalia postpones long-delayed election

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in…

World Bank approves 100 mln USD for healthcare services in…

US Lends More Airpower to Somalia’s Fight vs.…

Somalia: Al-Shabab Threatens to Disrupt Upcoming Somali…

US Strikes Al-Shabab in Somalia for First Time in Six Months

Somali opposition group requires emergency assembly forward…

Somali army says kills 15 Al Shabab militants in southern…

New Somalia law seeks to rescue fisheries from looters

Somalia’s army retakes key town from Al-Shabab…

Ra’isul Wasaaraha Itoobiya oo si cad ugu dhawaaqay Dagaal ka…

Somalis fill Mogadishu Stadium with 65,000+ fans for first…

South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit in Somalia after…

Somalia’s poll body sets date for elections of…

Senior Al-Shabab terrorist killed in central region of…

Seychelles Supreme Court acquits 5 Somalis, citing no…

Somali prime minister roble below stress over coaching of…

UN says 2021 humanitarian funding in Somalia worst in 6…

Kenya: KDF Kill 11 Al-Shabaab Militia in Somalia

1 of 267

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.