2023 Guber Race: Group Gives Reasons Kaduna Needs Sen. Shehu Sani

Group under umbrella of Movement For Real Change ( MRC) has described Senator Shehu Sani as the best candidate for Kaduna seat of power.

The group in a press statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Abdulganiyu Abdulkarim, stated “We have studied the current development in the state and arrived at a conclusion that Kaduna needs a leader with the requisite experience, comraderie and passion for overall development.”

The 2023 election is going to about giving account and records of proven track records performance, history of struggles for liberation of the masses and ability to stand firm against injustices.

These are some of our criteria for mobilizing votes for any credible candidate during the forthcoming 2023 election across all State of Nigeria.

It was against this background that our research unit studied all potential politicians in Kaduna and came up with the name of former Senator ,who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial ,Comrade Shehu Sani as the Best option for Kaduna people come 2023 .

” We are urging Kaduna people regardless of religion ,tribe and ethnicity to join MRC to support the call for Senator Shehu to aspire for highly coveted seat of power at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

“The only answer to development without pains, focused leadership with a human face and Democratic administion with recourse to constitutional provisions as panacea for conflict resolutions is Senator Shehu Sani.

“We are urging the electorate to shun party affiliation and join hands together to vote the right leaders who can deliver dividends of democracy across all ramifications of human endeavours .

“It is not about APC ,not about PDP or APGA ,but about a leader who will give citizens value for their votes.

Apparently we see these qualities in Senator Shehu Sani who was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. And who was arrested and jailed by successive past military regimes in Nigeria for speaking out for the oppresed Nigerians .

