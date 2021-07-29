15 Al-Shabab fighters killed by Somalia troops * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Fifteen al-Shabab militants were on Thursday morning killed while dozens sustained injuries after the Somali National Army (SNA) conducted a special operation at Afcad area near Bulaburte town in Hiiraan region of central Somalia.

Ahmed Mohamed Teredisho, SNA Sector 27 Commander told radio Mogadishu that the troops also destroyed terrorist bases during the operation.

“We killed 15 al-Shabab militants, injured others and destroyed their bases at Afcad location near Bulaburte in a well-planned operation this morning,” Teredisho said.

He added that the operation would continue until the army liberated all areas under the militant group in Hiiraan region.

Muqdisho-Somalia