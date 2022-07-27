11 people killed in Somalia suicide explosion

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 11 people have been killed on Wednesday in suicide attack in Merca town, some 100 km south west of the Somali capital Mogadishu.
An eyewitness said a man wearing an explosive-vast blew himself up and killed Abdillahi Ali Wafow, the mayor of the city and ten others.
Wednesday’s attack took place at Merca district headquarters. Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group claimed the responsibility for the blast.
Meanwhile, six people were wounded on Wednesday in a roadside bomb explosion at livestock market in Afgoye, an agricultural town lies some 30km south of Mogadishu.
In the capital Mogadishu, two al Shabab suspects were killed after a car bomb they making had exploded in Dharkenley district, security sources said.
More than a decade, Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group has been fighting against African Union troops and the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.
Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the militant group seeks to create an Islamic caliphate out of Somalia.