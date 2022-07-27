11 people killed in Somalia suicide explosion

Read Time: 52 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 11 people have been killed on Wednesday in suicide attack in Merca town, some 100 km south west of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

An eyewitness said a man wearing an explosive-vast blew himself up and killed Abdillahi Ali Wafow, the mayor of the city and ten others.

Wednesday’s attack took place at Merca district headquarters. Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, six people were wounded on Wednesday in a roadside bomb explosion at livestock market in Afgoye, an agricultural town lies some 30km south of Mogadishu.

In the capital Mogadishu, two al Shabab suspects were killed after a car bomb they making had exploded in Dharkenley district, security sources said.

More than a decade, Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group has been fighting against African Union troops and the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the militant group seeks to create an Islamic caliphate out of Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com