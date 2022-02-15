NUAAE stages protest at ICPC, calls for arrest of Comrade Anchaver

Read Time: 1 Minute, 29 Second

By Matthew Denis, Abuja

There was a mild protest by members of National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAEE) at the headquarters of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Abuja on Tuesday over corruption allegations against her president, Comrade Simon Anchaver.

They protesters were seen chanting unionism songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘ stop the theft and corruption in NUAEE by Comrades Simon Anchaver and Aitokhuehi Edoduan Sunday, N150 million diverted to Anchaver Account is fraud ICPC please investigate’, comr. Anchaver must go and ICPC just recover looted funds, justice delay is justice deny your invitation of comr Anchaver four times is questionable among other inscriptions.

Speaking to Newsmen, the National Treasurer of NUAAE, Com. Obafemi Oyenubi who led the protest and also the petitioner to ICPC accused the suspended President, Comrade Anchaver of collecting the sum of N150million loans on behalf of 112 members of the Union without their consent from Heritage bank.

According to him the money was diverted into his brother, Simon Agbia’s personal account without the consent of the union and embezzled.

He stressed that the issue has been reported to ICPC since last year and the Organization has failed to probe comrade Anchaver. Alleging that ICPC is part of the conspiracy.

Comrade Ayenunbi revealed that the suspended President has not paid salary for no fewer than 60 staffs of the union for 48months.

Our correspondent attempted to get reaction from the ICPC during the protest it wasn’t possible as the ICPC staff invited the leaders of the protesters inside their office for discussion.

Meanwhile, A follow-up to the protest by reporter had the ICPC team swimming into action by arresting two of Comrade Anchaver loyalists, Comrade Agbian Simon Union cashier and Sunday Aitokhuehi the General secretary.

About Post Author Abdiaziiz Loyal abdiazizh99@gmail.com